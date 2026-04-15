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Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Vecima Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vecima's shares hit a new 52‑week high of C$13.39 (last C$13.35) during mid‑day trading, and Acumen Capital raised its price target to C$16.00; the analyst consensus is a Buy with a C$16.50 target.
  • In the most recent quarter Vecima reported C$73.72 million in revenue and C$0.04 EPS, but remains unprofitable with a negative net margin of 4.22% and negative ROE, while market capitalization is about C$323.4 million and the trailing P/E is negative.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks.

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.39 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vecima Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow's bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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