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Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Vecima Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vecima Networks hit a new 52-week high intraday at C$13.40 (last C$13.37) and trades above its 50‑day (C$12.52) and 200‑day (C$10.90) moving averages, with a market cap of C$325.09 million.
  • Analyst outlook: Acumen Capital raised its price target to C$16.00 and gave a "Buy" rating, while the consensus target is C$16.50 and the average rating is "Buy."
  • Financials: Latest quarter showed C$0.04 EPS on C$73.72 million revenue, but the company still reports a negative P/E (−27.85), negative net margin and negative return on equity, indicating it remains unprofitable.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks.

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 1513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vecima Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The stock has a market cap of C$325.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.90.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow's bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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