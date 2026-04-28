Veeco Instruments (VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $160.0670 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 665,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 414,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,849.66. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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