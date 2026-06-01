Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTR. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.19.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 531,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,078,794,000 after buying an additional 387,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,662,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,309,234,000 after buying an additional 735,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,001,447,000 after buying an additional 475,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventas by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $710,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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