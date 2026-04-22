Ventum Financial Upgrades High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) to "Hold"

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Liner Foods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$390.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$13.13 and a 52 week high of C$19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.12.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$355.65 million for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

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