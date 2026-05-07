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Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Venture Global logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho raised its price target on Venture Global from $12 to $13 and kept a "neutral" rating, while analyst views remain mixed — MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with an average target of $15.83 and individual targets ranging up to $21.
  • Venture Global beat the quarter with $0.41 EPS vs $0.35 est and reported revenue of $4.45 billion (up 191.7% YoY); the stock trades around $12 with a P/E near 14 and a market cap of about $29.5 billion.
  • Company insiders sold more than 6.09 million shares (≈$84.6M) over the past three months, a significant level of insider activity noted in the report.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock's previous close.

VG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Venture Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,094,446 shares of company stock valued at $84,601,768 over the last three months. 84.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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Analyst Recommendations for Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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