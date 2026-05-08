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Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Veolia Environnement logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Veolia Environnement shares gapped down — the stock opened at $20.30 after a $21.61 close and last traded at $20.45 on light volume (1,405 shares), though the price remains above the 50‑day ($19.83) and 200‑day ($18.42) moving averages.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Jan. 12, and MarketBeat lists an average analyst rating of "Hold."
  • Balance‑sheet metrics show constrained liquidity and notable leverage — quick ratio 0.81, current ratio 0.86 and debt‑to‑equity 1.54, indicating limited short‑term liquidity and meaningful indebtedness.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.30. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 1,405 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Veolia Environnement from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement OTCMKTS: VEOEY is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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