Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Veralto Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's payout ratio is 13.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Veralto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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