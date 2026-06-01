Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Bruce Edward Hansen Sells 2,336 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Edward Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $400,475.85.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.97. 1,949,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,448. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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