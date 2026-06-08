Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $851,102.91 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) Director Samuel Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.97. 1,879,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,445. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $318.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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