Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $804.0190 million for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $303.13.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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