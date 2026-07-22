Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 8.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.0560. 521,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,892,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.89). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.66 million.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $64,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,457 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company's stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

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