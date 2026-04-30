Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 198,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 138,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 76,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,385,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTL

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace's mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company's flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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