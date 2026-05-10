Vertical Aerospace Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Vertical Aerospace NYSE: EVTL said its first quarter 2026 update was marked by what Chairman Dómhnal Slattery called “the most significant milestone” in the company’s history: the successful two-way piloted transition of its prototype aircraft.

On the call, management said the flight demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to move from vertical lift to wing-borne flight and back again, a key technical challenge for electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft. Slattery said the milestone “materially de-risks the certification pathway” and moves the company from technology development toward execution and production readiness.

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Chief Test Pilot Simon Davies, who was at the controls, described the flight as “predictable, stable, and consistent with all our simulations.” He said the aircraft lifted vertically with strong control authority and made a smooth, controlled transition to wing-borne lift. Davies said the real-world performance closely matched Vertical’s modeling and simulator work, which he called critical validation of both the aircraft design and the development framework behind it.

Company targets critical design review this year

Chief Engineer David King said the transition flight completed Vertical’s “technology development and demonstration phase” and provided final validation of the core technical elements underpinning the VX4 design. He said the prototype had been designed to replicate key features of the certification aircraft and had now been tested across its full flight envelope under a broad set of certification-relevant conditions.

Vertical is targeting a critical design review, or CDR, in the middle of 2026. King said CDR will establish the certifiable design baseline and allow the company to begin building and testing certification-conforming aircraft. He described the review as one of the most rigorous phases in aerospace development, requiring alignment among suppliers, customers and certification authorities.

King said Vertical’s work with the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority has provided clarity on the certification framework and enabled early engagement with certification processes. He also said the transition flight was a “world first for an electric tiltrotor within a Design Organisation Approval framework.”

During the Q&A session, King said Vertical plans to build seven pre-production aircraft after CDR. Two are expected to serve primarily as structural test articles for ground static load and fatigue testing, while five are expected to be used as flight articles. He said the company expects a faster envelope expansion program for Valo because of the validation already completed on the prototype.

Financing package strengthens liquidity, but 2028 certification faces added risk

Chief Executive Stuart Simpson said Vertical recently secured a financing package of up to $850 million, which he said strengthens the balance sheet and provides flexible access to capital. He said the company raised £50 million of new equity in March and subsequently drew down £30 million from the new facility.

For the first quarter, Simpson said net cash used in operating activities was £47 million, while cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end were £96 million. He said short-term liquidity also includes approximately £30 million of anticipated near-term receipts from tax reliefs and grants.

Simpson said Vertical’s near-term liquidity, together with anticipated draws under its facilities, supports a spending plan that provides at least 12 months of runway. In response to an analyst question, he said the company expects to spend around $180 million to $200 million over the next 12 months and that anticipated draws would remain “well within the capacity” of the facilities.

However, Simpson also said a prudent approach to spending, combined with the transition milestone taking “a few months longer than planned,” means certification by the end of 2028 is under additional risk. In response to Needham analyst Chris Pierce, Simpson said the delay was roughly three months and that 2028 remains the target, adding that it is “absolutely doable.”

Strategic, supplier and customer discussions continue

Slattery said Vertical continues to have discussions with strategic partners and that the completion of transition has deepened those conversations. He said CDR is the next major focus point because it represents the stage at which the company locks down the aircraft design.

When asked about a potential strategic financing partner, Slattery said Vertical is reviewing options through the lens of shareholder value and dilution risk. He also highlighted Honeywell as a key strategic relationship, saying Honeywell’s support and embedded team in the U.K. were important to completing the transition milestone.

Simpson said there was no update yet on hybrid powertrain supplier selection. He said the third prototype will fly as a fully electric aircraft “imminently,” with the hybrid system expected to be installed later this year and flown afterward. He said Vertical will announce a production supplier decision when it is made.

On the supplier side, Simpson said relationships remain strong, citing Honeywell’s role in avionics, flight controls and inceptors, as well as Aciturri’s work on the airframe, pylons and wings. He said suppliers are “really, really keen” to work with Vertical as the company moves toward bringing Valo to market.

Valo roadmap and market engagement

Simpson said Vertical expects to ramp up production of the first Valo aircraft toward the end of this year, with the first aircraft to be built in the first quarter of next year and to fly shortly afterward. He said the company then expects to build out a series of aircraft to support certification in 2028.

Management also pointed to planned demonstration flights, including at Skyports Vertiport at Bicester Motion, and said Vertical expects a strong presence at the Farnborough International Airshow later this year.

Slattery said customer feedback has been positive following the transition flight and the Valo showcase. He cited American Airlines, Gol, Japan Airlines and Marubeni as customers that remain engaged with the program. Simpson also said the hybrid aircraft represents a significant defense opportunity and that Vertical is working with potential defense primes, though he did not announce any agreements.

Slattery closed the call by saying Vertical is moving “from prototype to production” while maintaining its focus on shareholder value and execution.

About Vertical Aerospace NYSE: EVTL

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace's mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company's flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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