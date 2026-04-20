Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.80 and last traded at $311.7150, with a volume of 1751791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.95.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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