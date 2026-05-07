Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $359.84 and last traded at $358.9620, with a volume of 5573553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.02.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 146,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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