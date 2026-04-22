Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.370-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.300-6.400 EPS.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $323.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.95.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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