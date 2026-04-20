Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.66 and last traded at $314.4820. 4,642,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,194,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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