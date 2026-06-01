Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.58 and last traded at $322.6780. Approximately 6,122,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,963,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.71.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $305.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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