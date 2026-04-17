Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 4.4% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $308.54 and last traded at $307.1390. Approximately 5,788,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,356,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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