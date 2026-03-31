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Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Vertu Motors logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vertu Motors shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 58 (200-day MA GBX 61.92) and last at GBX 58.06 on volume of 461,046, down about 2.6%.
  • Analyst update: Stifel Nicolaus trimmed its target from GBX 78 to GBX 76 but kept a Buy rating, and the consensus average price target is GBX 76.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £179.37m and P/E 12.17, but relatively high leverage (debt-to-equity 66.13) and low liquidity (current ratio 1.02, quick ratio 0.26) that could constrain upside.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.92 and traded as low as GBX 58. Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58.06, with a volume of 461,046 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 78 to GBX 76 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors Stock Down 2.6%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors. The company's franchise dealerships include Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Volvo, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, MINI, smart, Volkswagen, Citroen, CUPRA, Dacia, DS, Ford, Hyundai, MG, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, SKODA, Vauxhall, Ford, Mazda, and Toyota.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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