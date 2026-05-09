Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.48 and traded as high as GBX 459. Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 457.64, with a volume of 185,131 shares.

Get Vesuvius alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 545 price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 466.25.

View Our Latest Report on VSVS

Vesuvius Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.48.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 34.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434, for a total transaction of £1,388.80. Company insiders own 25.13% of the company's stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vesuvius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vesuvius wasn't on the list.

While Vesuvius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here