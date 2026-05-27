V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on V.F. in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded V.F. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.58.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.28). V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 705.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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