V.F. (VFC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $1.6374 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.28). V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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V.F. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $515,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 336,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,858.31. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,773 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in V.F. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,873 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in V.F. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,861 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of V.F. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.58.

View Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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