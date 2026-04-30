Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $64.9840, with a volume of 1191881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Get Viasat alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of Viasat and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Viasat from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, SVP Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $110,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,166.51. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert James Blair sold 30,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,600.32. The trade was a 44.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,437. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6,815.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viasat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viasat wasn't on the list.

While Viasat currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here