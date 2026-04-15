Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $3,748,128.78 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,940,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,269,241.13. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00.

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Vicor Stock Up 2.8%

Vicor stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,951. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $209.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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