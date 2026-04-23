Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $293.95 and last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 2187934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.24.

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Key Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,489.66. This trade represents a 28.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,750,119,987.60. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Vicor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 4,076.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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