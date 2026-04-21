Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $224.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,608,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,936,429,171.02. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after acquiring an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,796,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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