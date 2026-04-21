Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.81, but opened at $206.68. Vicor shares last traded at $241.9940, with a volume of 437,778 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,489.66. This trade represents a 28.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,750,119,987.60. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vicor by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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