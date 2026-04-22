Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $246.24, but opened at $261.60. Vicor shares last traded at $271.5140, with a volume of 532,829 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Vicor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Vicor reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.39 and revenue of $112.97M (up ~20% YoY), with healthy margins, which supports better-than-expected profit delivery and underpins valuation. Read More.

Q1 beat — Vicor reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.39 and revenue of $112.97M (up ~20% YoY), with healthy margins, which supports better-than-expected profit delivery and underpins valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Backing growth — management highlighted a rising backlog and is adding capacity; the company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to ~$570M (above prior consensus), signaling stronger secular demand and multi-quarter growth potential. Read More.

Backing growth — management highlighted a rising backlog and is adding capacity; the company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to ~$570M (above prior consensus), signaling stronger secular demand and multi-quarter growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Needham (Quinn Bolton) boosted its price target to $260 and kept a Buy, providing fresh third-party validation that likely supports buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Needham (Quinn Bolton) boosted its price target to $260 and kept a Buy, providing fresh third-party validation that likely supports buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus — multiple brokerages show a consensus Buy, reflecting broad analyst support but limited new informational content beyond the quarter. Read More.

Brokerage consensus — multiple brokerages show a consensus Buy, reflecting broad analyst support but limited new informational content beyond the quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage/transcript available — useful for digging into product mix, backlog details and timing of capacity adds; helps investors validate the sustainability of growth. Read More.

Earnings call coverage/transcript available — useful for digging into product mix, backlog details and timing of capacity adds; helps investors validate the sustainability of growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue cadence — Vicor guided Q2 revenue to about $126M, below the consensus (~$135M), creating short-term pressure on expectations and adding volatility risk even as FY guidance was raised. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,608,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,429,171.02. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here