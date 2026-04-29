Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $364.6270 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Victory Capital Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,747. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 206.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,341.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "negative" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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