Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,674 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 33,318 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Victory Square Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a publicly traded venture builder and investment company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, listed on the OTC Pink market under the symbol VSQTF. The company focuses on incubating and scaling early-stage technology businesses in sectors such as digital media, esports, virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Through its platform, Victory Square provides seed capital, hands-on operational support and access to a network of industry partners to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily through its subsidiary Victory Square Labs (VSL), Victory Square identifies promising startups and collaborates with founding teams to bring products to market.

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