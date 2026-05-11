Victrex (LON:VCT) Issues Earnings Results

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of £147.10 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Victrex's conference call:

Victrex’s H1 revenue rose 1% to GBP 147.1 million, helped by a strong Q2 and 6% volume growth, but pricing and mix offset some of the benefit.

to GBP 147.1 million, helped by a strong Q2 and 6% volume growth, but pricing and mix offset some of the benefit. Profitability weakened , with underlying PBT down 18% to GBP 19 million and gross margin falling to 41.7% from 44.1% due to price pressure, mix, currency, and softer medical sales.

, with underlying PBT down 18% to GBP 19 million and gross margin falling to 41.7% from 44.1% due to price pressure, mix, currency, and softer medical sales. Cash generation remained solid , with free cash flow of GBP 22 million, cash conversion of 109%, and net debt at a manageable 0.65x EBITDA.

, with free cash flow of GBP 22 million, cash conversion of 109%, and net debt at a manageable 0.65x EBITDA. The company recorded a GBP 60.6 million non-cash impairment on its China manufacturing plant after concluding one production step is limiting capacity versus the original 1,500-ton nameplate. Management emphasized this is an operational issue, not a demand issue, and China demand remains strong.

The company recorded a on its China manufacturing plant after concluding one production step is limiting capacity versus the original 1,500-ton nameplate. Management emphasized this is an operational issue, not a demand issue, and China demand remains strong. Management is taking aggressive restructuring actions, including a 10% global headcount reduction, a new decentralized operating model, and portfolio simplification, with a September capital markets day planned to detail the strategy and medium-term profit improvement plan.

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Victrex Price Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 581 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £506.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 725 to GBX 625 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 750.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCT

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

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