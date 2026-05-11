Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 575 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the company's current price.

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 725 to GBX 625 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 720.83.

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Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 589.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 644.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 515 and a 52 week high of GBX 882.

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 17.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £147.10 million for the quarter. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Victrex will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

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