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Video Game Stocks To Watch Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged five video game-related stocks as active names to watch on May 9, based on recent trading volume: Turtle Beach, Brag House, Motorsport Games, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Alliance Entertainment.
  • Turtle Beach stands out as a gaming audio and peripherals company, selling headsets and accessories across consoles, PCs, and mobile devices under brands including Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones.
  • The other names span different parts of the gaming ecosystem, including esports platforms (Brag House), racing game publishing (Motorsport Games), esports/live event venues (Allied Gaming & Entertainment), and distribution/e-commerce tied to entertainment products and video games (Alliance Entertainment).
  • Five stocks we like better than Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach, Brag House, Motorsport Games, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Alliance Entertainment are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute, or support video games and related gaming services. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose financial performance is tied to the gaming industry, such as game publishers, console makers, and firms involved in esports, mobile gaming, or gaming hardware. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turtle Beach Right Now?

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While Turtle Beach currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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