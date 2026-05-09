Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Vietnam Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise ( LON:VEIL Get Free Report ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.39 and traded as high as GBX 774. Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 771.06, with a volume of 64,219 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 773.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 16.34 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.

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