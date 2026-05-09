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Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Vietnam Enterprise logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) moved above their 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as GBX 774 before last changing hands at GBX 771.06.
  • The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 754.39, while its 200-day moving average is GBX 773.73, suggesting the shares are trading near a longer-term technical benchmark.
  • Vietnam Enterprise Investments is a long-running Vietnam-focused closed-end fund, and the article notes it has a market cap of £1.06 billion along with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.
  • Interested in Vietnam Enterprise? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.39 and traded as high as GBX 774. Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 771.06, with a volume of 64,219 shares traded.

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 773.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 16.34 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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