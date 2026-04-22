Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "positive" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.93.

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Viking Stock Down 5.4%

VIK stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Viking has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viking by 34,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Viking by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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