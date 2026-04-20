Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.2010, with a volume of 1496940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 451,490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 238,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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