Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $44.87. Village Super Market shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 47,721 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. Wall Street Zen raised Village Super Market from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Village Super Market from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Village Super Market has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on VLGEA

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.96 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Village Super Market's payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

In other news, CEO John James Sumas sold 12,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $548,218.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,555,918. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,169.24. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 59.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Village Super Market by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Village Super Market by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company's supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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