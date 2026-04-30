Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,244 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 130,295 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.8%

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 6,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,821. The firm has a market cap of $715.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Vinci Compass Investments has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

More Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized $0.68), producing a ~6.3% yield — supportive for income investors, though payout ratio is elevated. MarketBeat VINP

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized $0.68), producing a ~6.3% yield — supportive for income investors, though payout ratio is elevated. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated stakes (Deltec, R Squared, Rockefeller, XTX Topco, Trexquant), signaling some buy-side interest from funds. MarketBeat VINP

Several institutional investors increased or initiated stakes (Deltec, R Squared, Rockefeller, XTX Topco, Trexquant), signaling some buy-side interest from funds. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on April 27–28 (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 22,705 shares across two trades; Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,697 shares; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,122 shares). The sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces the negative signal versus ad-hoc sales. SEC Filing - Bruno

Multiple insiders sold shares on April 27–28 (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 22,705 shares across two trades; Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,697 shares; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,122 shares). The sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces the negative signal versus ad-hoc sales. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sale alert (insidertrades summary) — confirms the smaller CFO disposals and notes many trades were part of 10b5-1 plans. InsiderTrades Alert

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sale alert (insidertrades summary) — confirms the smaller CFO disposals and notes many trades were part of 10b5-1 plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan raised its target and kept an overweight stance (positive), while other outlets trimmed ratings to hold — consensus still near a “moderate buy” with an average target around $14. MarketBeat VINP

Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan raised its target and kept an overweight stance (positive), while other outlets trimmed ratings to hold — consensus still near a “moderate buy” with an average target around $14. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Mar. 5) showed EPS of $0.23 vs. a $0.24 consensus and revenue below expectations — these misses, plus a high dividend payout ratio (~111%), raise sustainability questions around cash flow and future distribution levels. MarketBeat VINP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vinci Compass Investments news, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,234,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,643.36. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 18,997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $209,346.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,146,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,629,151.42. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,452 shares of company stock worth $3,537,210 in the last three months. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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