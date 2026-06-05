Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $39,620.13 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,097.04. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,864.44.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $12,673.18.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $17,342.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $20,292.90.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 2.5%

VINP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,160. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here