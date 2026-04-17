Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 2,590 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 320,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,499.71. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $29,723.98.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,878.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $21,041.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,894 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $19,962.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 445 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $4,605.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,470 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $15,493.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 659 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $6,866.78.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,325 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $14,058.25.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $716.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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