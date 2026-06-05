Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 5,673 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,476,879.56. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $12,673.18.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $17,342.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $20,292.90.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. 39,349 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,160. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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