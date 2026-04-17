Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 7,198 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $76,370.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,155,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,257,446.53. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $82,607.94.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $19,026.92.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,682 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $39,066.02.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 88,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,971 shares of the company's stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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