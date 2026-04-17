Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 7,551 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $82,607.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,147,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556,078.68. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $19,026.92.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,682 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $39,066.02.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 88,763 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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