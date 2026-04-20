Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $51,211.76 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $51,211.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,143,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,665,548. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $82,607.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $19,026.92.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 40,537 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,844. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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