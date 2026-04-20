Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $94,446.11 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $94,446.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,881.50. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $882.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,857 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $61,849.92.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,080.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,844. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VINP. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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