Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VINP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vinci Compass Investments

In other news, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 7,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $77,814.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,377,646.98. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,234,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,685,643.36. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 212,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,973 in the last three months. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Compass Investments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.17 (from $0.15), yielding ~6.3% annualized — a yield that supports income-focused buyers and helps underpin the stock. MarketBeat VINP

Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.17 (from $0.15), yielding ~6.3% annualized — a yield that supports income-focused buyers and helps underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and institutional flows: JPMorgan raised its price target and rating (to overweight/$15), while several funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters — both lend tactical upward pressure and buy-side interest. MarketBeat VINP

JPMorgan raised its price target and rating (to overweight/$15), while several funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters — both lend tactical upward pressure and buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans: Multiple insiders (including Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold blocks of shares across April 13–16 under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans; insiders remain large holders, so these trades are viewed as planned liquidity rather than an immediate red flag. SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (including Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold blocks of shares across April 13–16 under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans; insiders remain large holders, so these trades are viewed as planned liquidity rather than an immediate red flag. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: The company reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.2M vs. $51.8M expected — a modest earnings miss and revenue shortfall that could weigh on sentiment if trends continue. MarketBeat VINP

The company reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.2M vs. $51.8M expected — a modest earnings miss and revenue shortfall that could weigh on sentiment if trends continue. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades: Two research shops (Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen) moved the stock to Hold from Buy, tempering the bullish case despite the JPMorgan upgrade and leaving the consensus at a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. MarketBeat VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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