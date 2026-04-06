Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon Sells 20,900 Shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 20,900 shares of Afya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $312,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,716.92. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 770 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $11,480.70.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 19,500 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $292,110.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 2,320 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $34,614.40.

On Thursday, March 26th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 800 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 3,900 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $59,202.00.

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Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 197,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.48. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.74 million. Afya had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 433.0%. Afya's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Afya by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Research raised Afya from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Afya from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Afya from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFYA

About Afya

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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