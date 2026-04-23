Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading 0.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 13,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

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Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by the Virgin Group and its affiliates. Incorporated in Delaware, the company launched its initial public offering in 2021 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VGII. As a blank‐check vehicle, its primary objective is to identify and merge with a privately held business, thereby taking that company public through a deSPAC transaction.

The company targets businesses operating in the digital economy, consumer, media, entertainment and technology sectors.

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