Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading 0.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 13,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by the Virgin Group and its affiliates. Incorporated in Delaware, the company launched its initial public offering in 2021 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VGII. As a blank‐check vehicle, its primary objective is to identify and merge with a privately held business, thereby taking that company public through a deSPAC transaction.

The company targets businesses operating in the digital economy, consumer, media, entertainment and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Right Now?

Before you consider Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines